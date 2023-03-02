Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada Soccer strikes interim compensation deal with women’s team, clearing labour hurdle

By Neil Davidson The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2023 6:43 pm
Click to play video: 'The future of soccer in Canada'
The future of soccer in Canada
WATCH: The future of soccer in Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada Soccer has struck an agreement in principle with the Canadian women’s team on compensation for 2022.

While the deal is a step forward in the ongoing labour talks with both the men’s and women’s teams, the process has yet to reach the finish line.

Canada Soccer still has to conclude its deal with the men’s team to secure labour peace.

Read more: Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis resigns

That’s because the separate labour agreements with the two teams involve pay equity so one is connected to the other.

Trending Now

Plus the women have other grievances that will need addressing.

News of the interim deal came Thursday evening in a short statement issued by Canada Soccer but with the approval of the women’s team.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada Soccer’s new management faces ongoing labour dispute'
Canada Soccer’s new management faces ongoing labour dispute
FootballCanada SoccerSoccer CanadaCanada women's soccer teamcanada soccer newsCanada Soccer Women's Teamcanadian national soccer teampresident canada soccersoccer canada labour disputecanada soccer contract
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers