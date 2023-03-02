Canada Soccer strikes interim compensation deal with women’s team, clearing labour hurdle

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Soccer has struck an agreement in principle with the Canadian women’s team on compensation for 2022.

While the deal is a step forward in the ongoing labour talks with both the men’s and women’s teams, the process has yet to reach the finish line.

Canada Soccer still has to conclude its deal with the men’s team to secure labour peace.

Read more: Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis resigns

That’s because the separate labour agreements with the two teams involve pay equity so one is connected to the other.

Plus the women have other grievances that will need addressing.

News of the interim deal came Thursday evening in a short statement issued by Canada Soccer but with the approval of the women’s team.

