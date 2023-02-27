Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis resigns

By Neil Davidson The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2023 4:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada Women’s Soccer locked in a labour dispute with Soccer Canada'
Canada Women’s Soccer locked in a labour dispute with Soccer Canada
Canada's Women's Soccer team is fighting back against budget cuts and pay equity concerns. Global News Morning speaks with former player Carrie Serwetnyk – Feb 16, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nick Bontis has resigned as president of Canada Soccer, acknowledging change is needed to achieve labour peace.

Bontis was elected president in November 2020, succeeding Steven Reed.

The governing body is currently embroiled in a labour dispute with both its men’s and women’s teams.

Read more: Canada Soccer leaders called to testify to MPs on women’s team labour dispute

Bontis said Canada Soccer and its teams have the opportunity to sign what he calls a “historic collective bargaining agreement.”

Trending Now

But he says “this moment requires change.”

Bontis said his resignation is effective immediately.

Click to play video: 'Montreal soccer showcase'
Montreal soccer showcase
Advertisement
FootballCanada SoccerSoccer Canadacanadian national soccer teamnick bontispresident canada soccersoccer canada labour disputesteven reed
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers