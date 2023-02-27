Canada Soccer president Nick Bontis resigns

See more sharing options

Nick Bontis has resigned as president of Canada Soccer, acknowledging change is needed to achieve labour peace.

Bontis was elected president in November 2020, succeeding Steven Reed.

The governing body is currently embroiled in a labour dispute with both its men’s and women’s teams.

Bontis said Canada Soccer and its teams have the opportunity to sign what he calls a “historic collective bargaining agreement.”

But he says “this moment requires change.”

Bontis said his resignation is effective immediately.