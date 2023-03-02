Menu

Traffic

Deadly Parkland County intersection to be moved as part of Alberta budget 2023

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted March 2, 2023 2:18 pm
The intersection of Highway 16A and Range Road 20 in Parkland County, Alta., has been the site of many fatal collisions. View image in full screen
The intersection of Highway 16A and Range Road 20 in Parkland County, Alta., has been the site of many fatal collisions. Global News
A deadly intersection west of Edmonton will be moved as part of Alberta’s 2023 budget.

Parkland County residents have been calling for changes to the intersection of Highway 16A and Range Road 20 for years.

Read more: Petition calls for changes to make deadly Parkland County intersection safer

“There have already been too many heartbreaking fatalities at this dangerous intersection and we loudly advocated on behalf of our residents for this concern to be addressed,” said Allan Gamble, mayor of Parkland County.

Currently, Highway 16A bends around a corner and has a speed limit of 100 km/h where it meets with Range Road 20 near Stony Plain.

Parkland County residents exploring ways to improve safety at deadly Highway 16A intersection

Shane Getson, MLA for Lac Ste. Anne-Parkland, said $22 million from the 2023 budget will be spent to move the intersection farther east.

“The crossing on those two highways would occur further east where there’s a flat area where you have a really good line of sight down there, so it mitigates the grade issues,” said Getson.

This move is part of $8 billion announced as part of Alberta’s budget for highways and economic corridors.

In Acheson, also in Parkland County, Highway 60 will be twinned and an overpass will be created for rail traffic.

“We have been advocating hard for twinning and rail grade separation for Highway 60,” Gamble said.

The budget includes $1.7 billion to maintain and renew existing roads and bridges and almost $4 billion in capital grants to municipalities, including funding for LRT projects in Calgary and Edmonton.

Read more: Terwillegar Drive expansion may be ‘at risk’ amid budget deliberations, Edmonton councillor says

