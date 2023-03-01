Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Alberta Transportation delays new rules on slowing to 60 km/h around roadside vehicles

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 1:08 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta Transportation delays new rules surrounding emergency vehicles'
Alberta Transportation delays new rules surrounding emergency vehicles
Alberta Transportation has put the brakes on some big changes expected to roll out. As Elissa Carpenter reports, drivers will get an additional six months to learn new rules surrounding emergency vehicles.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta government has stalled introducing new rules under Alberta’s Traffic Safety Act that are meant to help protect more emergency and transportation workers.

Right now, only traffic in the adjacent lane has to slow to 60 km/h when passing stopped emergency vehicles with their lights flashing. It’s called the “Slow Down Move Over” legislation.

That was set to expand under changes to Bill 5 on Wednesday, March 1, to have more roadside workers protected and force drivers in more lanes to slow down.

But Alberta Transportation said late Tuesday afternoon more time is needed to make drivers aware of the upcoming changes, so things are being pushed back six months.

The province said it will launch a robust education campaign to prevent unnecessary tickets and the amendments will now take effect Sept. 1, 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Drivers must slow to 60km/h when passing roadside workers on Alberta highways

The Traffic Safety Amendment Act extends safe passing protections for roadside workers to include snowplows and highway maintenance vehicles, in addition to tow trucks and emergency vehicles like police cruisers.

Under the changes, when passing an emergency or roadside maintenance vehicle with flashing light on, drivers would be required to slow down to 60 km/h or the posted speed limit (whichever is lower) in all lanes going in the same direction on divided highways and when traveling in either direction on single lane roadways.

Read more: ‘Slow down’: More than a dozen snow plows hit this season in southern Alberta

Fines will also double under the changes. Currently, the penalty for passing an emergency vehicle on the side of the road can range from $136 to $826, depending on the speed.

Trending Now

Members of the transportation industry, including the Alberta Motor Association (AMA), have been pushing for the province to expand the highway safety rules for years.

Click to play video: 'Slow down, move over: Tow truck operators ask Alberta drivers to consider their safety'
Slow down, move over: Tow truck operators ask Alberta drivers to consider their safety

Last year when announcing the amendments, the province agreed that consistent rules for all roadside workers would reduced confusion for drivers and increases highway safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta to change licences come spring, reduce second road tests for new drivers

Since December 2019, the Alberta Motor Association reports there have been at least 36 near-misses and 14 serious roadside incidents involving Alberta tow trucks and passing vehicles.

Between March 2018 and March 2021, there were 128 collisions involving snowplows contracted by Alberta Transportation.

Read more: Pilot project allows Alberta tow truck drivers to use blue lights

The province is in the middle of a pilot project allowing tow trucks to be equipped with and activate flashing blue lights to increase their visibility and safety.

The pilot began on June 30, 2022, with the support of the Alberta Chiefs of Police.

Click to play video: 'Alberta tow-truck drivers say motorists still not getting the message despite rule changes'
Alberta tow-truck drivers say motorists still not getting the message despite rule changes
Alberta roadsAlberta TransportationAlberta Motor AssociationTraffic Safety ActSlow Down Move OverAlberta Traffic Safety ActAlberta tow trucksAlberta traffic rulesAlberta construction zonesAlberta slowing rulesAlberta speed limitsAlberta Traffic Safety Amendment ActTraffic Safety Amendment Act
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers