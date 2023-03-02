Barrie Police arrest 7 in connection with robbery involving an online sales post

Send this page to someone via email

A response to an item for sale online turned into a robbery, with seven people arrested in Barrie’s east end on Wednesday night.

Barrie Police say a robbery was reported at a home on Hewitt Place on Wednesday at 7:49 a.m.

“I can’t get into the specifics of that due to the evidentiary nature of it, but they did attend that residence in regards to a product that had been advertised for sale,” said Peter Leon, corporate communications coordinator with Barrie Police.

Police say the victim showed up to the home to buy an item that had been listed for sale online but was then robbed by the people who lived at the residence.

After the victim reported the incident, police set up a perimeter around the Hewitt Place location.

Story continues below advertisement

Additional officers were deployed to the scene at the request of the responding officers.

“Police were satisfied that the incident was isolated to the involved home, that they had the scene safely contained, and there was no immediate threat to public safety,” police said in a statement.

With the assistance of the Barrie Police Tactical Support Unit and primarily due to the seriousness of the complaint, the residents were called out of the home by police and arrested without incident, police said.

Police said seven people were arrested. Four are boys between the ages of 14 and 17. Three are adults: one woman aged 35, and two men aged 20 and 35.

Officers remained at the scene until they received warrants to search the home for evidence.

All seven people face multiple charges, including armed robbery, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and robbery and violence.

The suspects are being held in custody for a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon by video at the Ontario Court of Justice located in Barrie.