Crime

Sentence extended for former Edmonton club promoter Matthew McKnight

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 1:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Matthew McKnight sentenced to 8 years for sexual assaults in Edmonton'
Matthew McKnight sentenced to 8 years for sexual assaults in Edmonton
Former Edmonton nightclub promoter Matthew McKnight, 33, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday for sexually assaulting five women between 2010 and 2016. Sarah Komadina has the details. – Jul 31, 2020
The sentence for former Edmonton club promoter Matthew McKnight was extended from eight to 11 years Wednesday.

McKnight was convicted in 2020 of sexually assaulting five women between 2010 and 2016. He was sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Read more: Crown wants Edmonton club promoter to serve 15 more years for sexual assaults

Crown prosecutors were asking that his sentence be increased by 15 years because he planned his attacks.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Griener told the Court of Appeal that McKnight should receive 22 1/2 years because he was premeditative in offering women free alcohol at the bars where he was working before he took them home and assaulted them.

“It’s not a case about casual sex,” Griener told the court on Feb. 14. “It’s a case about serial rape.”

READ MORE: Former Edmonton nightclub consultant Matthew McKnight sentenced to 8 years for sexual assaults

McKnight, who is 2 1/2 years into his sentence, was originally charged with 13 counts of sexual assault. A jury found him guilty of five counts against five women.

— More to come… 

With files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Crown asks for 22.5 years for Matthew McKnight for sexually assaulting 5 women'
Crown asks for 22.5 years for Matthew McKnight for sexually assaulting 5 women
Sexual AssaultEdmonton crimeAlberta JusticeAlberta Court Of AppealMatthew McKnightedmonton club promoterEdmonton sex assaultplanned attackssentence extended
