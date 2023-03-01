Sentence extended for former Edmonton club promoter Matthew McKnight

Send this page to someone via email

The sentence for former Edmonton club promoter Matthew McKnight was extended from eight to 11 years Wednesday.

McKnight was convicted in 2020 of sexually assaulting five women between 2010 and 2016. He was sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Crown prosecutors were asking that his sentence be increased by 15 years because he planned his attacks.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Griener told the Court of Appeal that McKnight should receive 22 1/2 years because he was premeditative in offering women free alcohol at the bars where he was working before he took them home and assaulted them.

“It’s not a case about casual sex,” Griener told the court on Feb. 14. “It’s a case about serial rape.”

McKnight, who is 2 1/2 years into his sentence, was originally charged with 13 counts of sexual assault. A jury found him guilty of five counts against five women.

With files from The Canadian Press