Crime

Former Edmonton nightclub consultant Matthew McKnight to be sentenced for sexual assaults

By Staff The Canadian Press
Matthew McKnight walks out of court during a break in Edmonton on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. McKnight, 33, was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women ranging in age from 17 to 22 between 2010 and 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Matthew McKnight walks out of court during a break in Edmonton on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. McKnight, 33, was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women ranging in age from 17 to 22 between 2010 and 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

A former Edmonton nightclub employee convicted of sexually assaulting five women is expected to be sentenced on Friday.

Matthew McKnight, who is 33, was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women ranging in age from 17 to 22 between 2010 and 2016.

Read more: ‘You haunt my dreams’: Sex assault victim confronts ex-nightclub worker in Edmonton court

He pleaded not guilty, but a jury convicted him on five counts.

Court heard McKnight met most of the women in bars and assaulted them at his apartment.

Several victims told court that they have had nightmares, thoughts of suicide and anxiety since they were attacked.

Read more: Edmonton nightclub consultant found guilty of 5 counts of sexual assault, not guilty of 8

The prosecution has asked for a sentence of 22 1/2 years in prison, while McKnight’s lawyer has suggested five to nine years.

Defence lawyer for Matthew McKnight wants 5-9 year sentence
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Sexual AssaultEdmonton crimeMatthew McKnightMatthew McKnight trialMatthew McKnight sexual assaultEdmonton sexual assault trialMatthew McKnight sentenceEdmonton nightclub employeeEdmonton nightclub promoter
