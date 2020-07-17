Defence lawyer calls for 5-9-year sentence for convicted sex offender Matthew McKnight

Send this page to someone via email

The lawyer for convicted sex offender Matthew McKnight says he believes five to nine years is an appropriate sentence for his client.

McKnight, a former nightclub promoter, was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women between 2010 and 2016. In January, a jury found him guilty on five of the 13 charges.

READ MORE: ‘You haunt my dreams’: Sex assault victim confronts ex-nightclub worker in Edmonton court

His lawyer, Dino Bottos, said the Crown’s sentencing position — 22.5 years — is crushing and vengeful.

1:39 Crown asks for 22.5 years for Matthew McKnight for sexually assaulting 5 women Crown asks for 22.5 years for Matthew McKnight for sexually assaulting 5 women

Friday marked the start of the defence’s statements on sentencing in a case that has been frequently delayed.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s expected the sentencing hearing will carry over for at least another week.

READ MORE: Edmonton nightclub consultant found guilty of 5 counts of sexual assault, not guilty of 8

Bottos said McKnight, who is currently out on bail, is “reasonably afraid” of going to jail, after he was attacked by another inmate in the Edmonton Remand Centre back in 2016.

Court has heard McKnight met most of the victims in bars and assaulted them at his apartment.

More to come…