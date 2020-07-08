Menu

Crime

Sentencing hearing underway for former Edmonton nightclub consultant guilty of sexual assault

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted July 8, 2020 2:38 pm
Matthew McKnight stands arm-in-arm with his mother and defence lawyer after being found guilty of five counts of sexual assault and not guilty of eight counts. Jan. 16, 2020.
Matthew McKnight stands arm-in-arm with his mother and defence lawyer after being found guilty of five counts of sexual assault and not guilty of eight counts. Jan. 16, 2020. Julia Wong, Global News

A sentencing hearing is underway for an Edmonton nightclub consultant found guilty of several counts of sexual assault.

Matthew McKnight is scheduled for a three-day sentencing hearing, which began Wednesday morning in Edmonton.

McKnight was found guilty in January of five counts of sexual assault for incidents that took place between 2010 and 2016. He was originally charged with 13 counts of sexual assault.

Read more: Edmonton nightclub consultant found guilty of 5 counts of sexual assault, not guilty of 8

The Crown in the case has asked for a 22.5-year sentence for McKnight.

McKnight’s trial lasted several months.

On Jan. 16, a jury of five men and five women, who deliberated for more than two days before rendering their verdicts, found McKnight not guilty in eight of the incidents.

“We always knew this was going to be a difficult case to win and to run the table, essentially, on 13 counts,” McKnight’s defence lawyer Dino Bottos said after the verdict came down in January, adding an application had previously been made to separate the one trial with 13 counts into different trials.

At the time, the Crown declined to comment on the verdict.

Read more: Crown begins closing arguments in Edmonton nightclub consultant’s sexual assault trial

In his closing arguments, Bottos scrutinized each of the incidents in question and had argued each of the encounters was consensual and not forced.

The Crown, in its closing arguments, had called into question McKnight’s memory of the nights in question. McKnight had called them typical nights, but the Crown said McKnight sounded like a video recording, that his accounts were too descriptive and, therefore, were unbelievable.

With files from Emily Mertz and Sarah Komadina, Global News.

