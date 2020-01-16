Edmonton nightclub consultant found guilty of 5 counts of sexual assault, not guilty of 8

Send this page to someone via email

On Thursday morning, Matthew McKnight was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault stemming from incidents that reportedly took place between 2010 and 2016.

The former nightclub consultant was charged with 13 counts of sexual assault. The jury found him not guilty of the remaining eight charges.

McKnight, who appeared in court wearing a grey suit, showed no expression as the verdict was read.

His defence lawyer, Dino Bottos, argued each of the encounters was consensual and not forced.

“This case is based on credibility. That has to weigh heavily in your minds in your deliberations,” he told the 10-person jury.

The jury was charged and sequestered late Monday night. They began deliberations Tuesday morning.

There were five men and five women on the jury.

The Crown called into question McKnight’s memory of the nights in question. McKnight had called them typical nights, but the Crown said, “McKnight sounded like a video recording.” His accounts were too descriptive, and therefore unbelievable.

Prosecutor Katherine Fraser told the jury the level of detail of these nights were carefully woven, and called McKnight’s descriptions of the events a script.

The Crown also went through each complainants’ testimony and circumstantial evidence they provided, and said there are many details that line up with the women who came forward.

