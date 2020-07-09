Menu

Crime

Woman sexually assaulted by former Edmonton nightclub consultant says she stayed silent for years

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2020 2:21 pm
Matthew McKnight walks out of court during a break in Edmonton on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Matthew McKnight walks out of court during a break in Edmonton on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

A third woman who was sexually assaulted by a former Edmonton nightclub employee says she stayed silent for four years before reporting the attack.

She says she decided to go to police when she realized there were other victims.

The woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, spoke in court Thursday on the second day of Matthew McKnight’s sentencing hearing.

McKnight, who is 33, was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women ranging in age from 17 to 22 between 2010 and 2016.

He pleaded not guilty, but a jury convicted him on five of the 13 counts.

Court has heard he met most of the women in bars and assaulted them at his apartment.

Two of his other victims told his sentencing hearing Wednesday that they have had nightmares, thoughts of suicide and anxiety since they were attacked.

Crown asks for 22.5 years for Matthew McKnight for sexually assaulting 5 women
The Crown has recommended a total sentence of 22 1/2 years.

Defence lawyer Dino Bottos is to give his sentencing submissions later Thursday.

One more woman is to give her victim impact statement at the hearing, which is scheduled to run until Friday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Sexual AssaultEdmonton crimeMatthew McKnightMatthew McKnight trialEdmonton sexual assault trialMatthew McKnight sexual assaultEdmonton nightclub consultantEdmonton nightclub employeeMatthew McKnight sentenceMatthew McKnight sentencing hearing
