Closing arguments begin in trial of Edmonton nightclub consultant

Closing arguments began Tuesday in the sexual assault trial of a former Edmonton nightclub consultant.

Matthew McKnight is charged with 13 counts of sexual assault for incidents that allegedly took place between 2010 and 2016.

McKnight’s defence lawyer Dino Bottos spent Tuesday morning stressing the presumption of innocence to the six women and five men on the jury and that the Crown must prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt.

“You have to be sure,” Bottos said, adding that the consequence of their decision will last a lifetime.

McKnight wore a grey suit and sat quietly during the defence’s closing arguments. The accused had testified for eight days during the months-long trial, Bottos said, to show the other side of the story.

Bottos stressed the fundamental issue of the case is credibility, saying that if the jury did not know who to believe, it means there is reasonable doubt.

The defence said the complainants had inconsistencies in their stories whereas McKnight’s testimony was supported by his friends and other witnesses who were not his friends.

Bottos also said McKnight tried to compile as much document-proof as he could for the trial, adding that the accused had the ability to remember “granular details.”

The defence said McKnight has admitted to sleeping with hundreds of women but said the Crown is suggesting that qualifies him as a predator.

Bottos said there is no association between sexual promiscuity and someone’s credibility, adding promiscuous lifestyles do not mean someone is a criminal.

The Crown will presents its closing arguments later this week.

Brendan Crooks, a senior manager with Urban Sparq Hospitality – which owns several nightclubs and bars in Edmonton – confirmed to Global News in August that McKnight was a former employee of the company. Crooks said McKnight worked as an independent consultant.

–with files from Slav Kornik