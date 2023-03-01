Menu

Crime

Police investigate early morning shooting in London, Ont.

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted March 1, 2023 10:08 am
Picture of police cruiser baring the words "London Police." View image in full screen
London Police Cruiser. File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL
London, Ont., police are investigating a shooting that took place in the southeast end of the city Wednesday morning.

Around 4:50 a.m., police received a call in relation to a reported gunshot heard in the area of Meadowgate Boulevard and Commissioners Road East.

According to investigators, a man was arrested and a loaded firearm was seized.

No injuries were reported and no damage to property was located.

The investigation is in its early stages and police say that they are still searching for two possible suspects.

The first suspect is described as a man around 40 years old with a medium build, bald or shaved head, and wearing a black sweater.

The second suspect is described as tall and with a thin build, wearing a white or grey hoodie, white toque, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

