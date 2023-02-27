Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in serious London, Ont. underground garage collision

See more sharing options

London, Ont., police are investigating a serious collision that occurred in an underground parking garage over the weekend.

A serious, single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the 300-block of Queens Avenue was reported \Sunday, at 2:15 p.m.

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The status of her injuries and the cause of the collision remain unknown.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and has been reassigned to members of the traffic management unit.