Traffic

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in serious London, Ont. underground garage collision

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 11:36 am
London, Ont., police file photo. View image in full screen
London, Ont., police file photo. Matthew Trevithick / Global News
London, Ont., police are investigating a serious collision that occurred in an underground parking garage over the weekend.

A serious, single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the 300-block of Queens Avenue was reported \Sunday, at 2:15 p.m.

Read more: London, Ont. police investigate serious collision, Adelaide St N reopened

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The status of her injuries and the cause of the collision remain unknown.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and has been reassigned to members of the traffic management unit.

London OntarioLdnontMotorcycleSerious collisionLife Threatening InjuriesQueens Avenueunderground parking garage
