London, Ont. police investigate serious collision, Adelaide St N reopened

Adelaide Street North has reopened in all directions yet London, Ont., police continue to investigate a serious collision on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, around 9:15 p.m., police advised the public to avoid the area between Windermere Road and Huron Street following a serious collision.

Police wrote on Twitter around 8:15 a.m. Monday that the road has since reopened.

No further updates have been provided in regard to the collision and injuries remain unknown at this time.

More to come.