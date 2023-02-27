London, Ont. police investigate serious collision, Adelaide St N reopened

Adelaide Street North has reopened in all directions yet London, Ont., police continue to investigate a serious collision on Sunday evening.
Read more: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured in fatal crash in Adelaide Metcalfe, Ont.
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
On Sunday, around 9:15 p.m., police advised the public to avoid the area between Windermere Road and Huron Street following a serious collision.
Trending Now
Police wrote on Twitter around 8:15 a.m. Monday that the road has since reopened.
No further updates have been provided in regard to the collision and injuries remain unknown at this time.
More to come.
Comments