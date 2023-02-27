Menu

Traffic

London, Ont. police investigate serious collision, Adelaide St N reopened

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 8:42 am
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Stelsone via Getty Images
Adelaide Street North has reopened in all directions yet London, Ont., police continue to investigate a serious collision on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, around 9:15 p.m., police advised the public to avoid the area between Windermere Road and Huron Street following a serious collision.

Trending Now

Police wrote on Twitter around 8:15 a.m. Monday that the road has since reopened.

No further updates have been provided in regard to the collision and injuries remain unknown at this time.

More to come.

