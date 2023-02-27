Toronto area could face another ‘significant’ winter storm in days

As a fresh blanket of snow settles across the Greater Toronto Area on Monday, experts are already looking to a potential significant winter storm later in the week.

Though it is still too early to predict the precise details, Global New meteorologist Ross Hull said some areas might see their highest snowfall of the winter.

“Computer models are showing a Texas Low tracking into Southern Ontario and the GTA by Friday evening but there’s still variability in terms of the exact track — this will be key in determining precipitation type and intensity,” Hull said.

The storm will also bring the possibility of ice pellets and freezing rain. Wind guests could also be in the mix, with the system set to intensify from Friday afternoon into Sunday morning, according to Hull.

Further details of the storm will become clearer as the week progresses.

“A lot can change between now and then,” Hull said, noting that it would become easier to pinpoint details “over the next couple of days.”