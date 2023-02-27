Toronto to see heavy snowfall during Monday’s evening commute

See more sharing options

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto due to heavy snow expected during Monday’s evening commute.

The weather agency upgraded its alert this morning from a special weather statement it had issued on Sunday.

It says snow is expected to begin late Monday afternoon and end by early Tuesday.

Snow will be heavy at times, with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour particularly during the evening commute, Environment Canada said.

The snow may become mixed with ice pellets late Monday evening before tapering to light snow, drizzle or freezing drizzle by early Tuesday morning, the agency said.

Total accumulations of five to 10 cm are expected.

“Reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow and slippery surfaces due to accumulating snow,” Environment Canada said.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

The weather agency also said the snow will come with strong easterly winds gusting up to 60 km/h for Monday with strong westerly winds of 60 km/h on Tuesday.