Snow events declared for Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

With snow falling rapidly across Waterloo Region, the cities of Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo have declared snow events, which prohibit parking on city streets.

The snow events will take effect at midnight and will last for 24 hours unless they are lengthened or shortened by the respective cities.

The times mark deadlines for cars to be off the streets or potentially face the consequences, which could include a fine or being towed if snowplows are unable to effectively clear a road.

The cities declare snow events in the event major storms are in the forecast but Waterloo notes that they typically end quickly. In the case of the major storm that hit the area in January, they were extended by an extra day.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for the area that calls for heavy amounts of snowfall alongside high winds.

The peak snowfall could see the region receive two to four centimetres per hour on Monday afternoon.

Sometime during the night, the forecast calls for freezing rain across Waterloo Region.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board and Waterloo Region District School Board have announced that evening classes have been cancelled, while Laurier University also closed at 4 p.m. for the night.

The City of Kitchener says Bridgeportand Williamsburg community centres will be closed as of 5 p.m. Further closures will be announced online.