Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Snow events declared for Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 4:34 pm
King Street Downtown Kitchener snow View image in full screen
A view down King Street in downtown Kitchener during January's storm. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With snow falling rapidly across Waterloo Region, the cities of Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo have declared snow events, which prohibit parking on city streets.

The snow events will take effect at midnight and will last for 24 hours unless they are lengthened or shortened by the respective cities.

Read more: Nasty weather forecast prompts warning for Waterloo Region, Guelph, Wellington County

The times mark deadlines for cars to be off the streets or potentially face the consequences, which could include a fine or being towed if snowplows are unable to effectively clear a road.

The cities declare snow events in the event major storms are in the forecast but Waterloo notes that they typically end quickly. In the case of the major storm that hit the area in January, they were extended by an extra day.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for the area that calls for heavy amounts of snowfall alongside high winds.

The peak snowfall could see the region receive two to four centimetres per hour on Monday afternoon.

Read more: California prepares for wind, rain after rare snowfall — ‘Significant impact’

Sometime during the night, the forecast calls for freezing rain across Waterloo Region.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board and Waterloo Region District School Board have announced that evening classes have been cancelled, while Laurier University also closed at 4 p.m. for the night.

The City of Kitchener says Bridgeportand Williamsburg community centres will be closed as of 5 p.m. Further closures will be announced online.

 

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsSnowfallSnow ClearingWaterloo weatherKitchener weatherParking BanCambridge weatherStreet ParkingSnow EventWaterloo snow eventCambridge snow eventKitchener snow event
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers