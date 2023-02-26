Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

California prepares for wind, rain after rare snowfall: ‘Significant impact’

By Pete Schroeder Reuters
Posted February 26, 2023 6:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Motorhomes swept away as California riverbank crumbles in storm'
Motorhomes swept away as California riverbank crumbles in storm
As a historic winter storm lashed southern California, causing the Santa Clara River to wash out part of a hillside at a Valencia RV park on Saturday, a video captured large chunks of the embankment falling into the river, taking with it two recreational vehicles and a tree. Park officials said they were moving some of the vehicles away from the river at that time to avoid more damage.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After a rare snowfall dusted Los Angeles on Saturday, Southern California is bracing for a series of weak storms that will bring wind and rain this week to coastal areas while Northern and Central California mountain communities could see more heavy snow.

Over the past three days, the storm brought the rare sight of snowflakes in Los Angeles, more known for palm trees and sun. But it also brought heavy rain and some flooding. A motorhome fell into the Santa Clara River after an embankment collapsed, according to a video.

Read more: California storm: State braces for more blizzards, floods and avalanches

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

About 70,000 customers in California remained without power on Sunday, according to PowerOutage, which tracks disruptions.

Starting Sunday night and through Wednesday, a series of “weak storms” will move through Los Angeles with highs reaching 55 Fahrenheit (13 Celsius), according to The National Weather Service (NWS).

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, more severe storms threatening West Coast mountain ranges will bring “significant impacts” on travel, the NWS said in a tweet. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power tweeted Sunday morning it had restored power to roughly 40,000 people since Saturday morning. However, it cautioned that 53,000 people remained without power, and people facing an outage should plan for 24-48 hours before crews could respond.

Click to play video: 'Blizzard warnings as winter storm slams western U.S.'
Blizzard warnings as winter storm slams western U.S.

The next set of storms, expected to hit on Sunday, will bring wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour (80 kph) in the Sacramento Valley, and up to 70 miles per hour in the nearby Sierra Nevada mountains.

Yosemite National Park was closed through Wednesday due to severe winter conditions.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Caitlin Webber and Chris Reese)

Californiastorm watchCalifornia WeatherCalifornia stormcalifornia storm watchstorm watch californiastorm californiaCalifornia snow stormsnow californiasnow storm california
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers