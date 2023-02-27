Rash of distraction thefts prompts warning from police in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

A recent rash of distraction thefts in the area has prompted Waterloo regional police to issue a warning to those who live in the area.

They say that between Feb. 9 and Feb. 21, there were eight reports of people having their wallets or purses stolen after having made small talk with someone in or near a store.

In one case, police say the victim was shopping at a store in the plaza at Ottawa and Lackner when someone asked them about a food item.

When they turned back to their shopping cart, someone had opened their purse and taken their wallet.

Police say the schemers used the victim’s credit card to make $3,500 worth of purchases.

They offered a list of advice to the public about how to avoid these types of situations while also noting that the suspects are looking to victimize women over the age of 70.

They are advising residents to keep close watch of their stuff if approached by strangers and to cover up their PIN when buying something or withdrawing cash. If someone is crowding you in the checkout line, ask politely for space.

Police say if you are bumped or crowded, check your belongings as the pickpockets may be at work.

They advise that residents should be very wary of those offering to assist with bags and to not leave their belongings unattended at the store.