Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Rash of distraction thefts prompts warning from police in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 1:31 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A recent rash of distraction thefts in the area has prompted Waterloo regional police to issue a warning to those who live in the area.

They say that between Feb. 9 and Feb. 21, there were eight reports of people having their wallets or purses stolen after having made small talk with someone in or near a store.

Read more: Waterloo police treating fire at a portable toilet in Cambridge as arson

In one case, police say the victim was shopping at a store in the plaza at Ottawa and Lackner when someone asked them about a food item.

When they turned back to their shopping cart, someone had opened their purse and taken their wallet.

Trending Now

Police say the schemers used the victim’s credit card to make $3,500 worth of purchases.

Story continues below advertisement

They offered a list of advice to the public about how to avoid these types of situations while also noting that the suspects are looking to victimize women over the age of 70.

They are advising residents to keep close watch of their stuff if approached by strangers and to cover up their PIN when buying something or withdrawing cash. If someone is crowding you in the checkout line, ask politely for space.

Read more: No one injured after three-vehicle crash in Kitchener, police say

Police say if you are bumped or crowded, check your belongings as the pickpockets may be at work.

They advise that residents should be very wary of those offering to assist with bags and to not leave their belongings unattended at the store.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCambridge newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeCambridge crimeCambridge distractions theftsDistraciton theftsKitchener distraction theftsWaterloo distraction thefts
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers