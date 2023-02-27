Waterloo police treating fire at a portable toilet in Cambridge as arson

See more sharing options

Waterloo Regional Police believe someone deliberately set a port-a-potty on fire in Cambridge.

Crews from Kitchener fire were called to an area of Dundas Street North and Water Street North around 11:20 a.m. Friday.

The blaze was put out but not before it spread to the wall and roof of a building causing an undisclosed amount of damage.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Investigators say they are treating this as arson.

Anyone with information can contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.