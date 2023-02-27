Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police treating fire at a portable toilet in Cambridge as arson

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 9:02 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
File photo. Waterloo Regional Police. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police believe someone deliberately set a port-a-potty on fire in Cambridge.

Crews from Kitchener fire were called to an area of Dundas Street North and Water Street North around 11:20 a.m. Friday.

The blaze was put out but not before it spread to the wall and roof of a building causing an undisclosed amount of damage.

Trending Now

No one was hurt in the fire.

Read more: Man faces arson charges after fire causes ‘significant damage’ to home in Cambridge

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Investigators say they are treating this as arson.

Anyone with information can contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Advertisement
FireKitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceArsonCambridge newsPortable Toiletport-a-potty
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers