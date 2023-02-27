No one injured after three-vehicle crash in Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision in Kitchener.
Around 9:10 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to the area of Franklin Street North and Weber Street East.
Investigators say one vehicle was found flipped on its side trapping the driver inside.
Kitchener fire managed to extract a 59-year-old woman from the vehicle.
Neither she nor anyone else involved in the crash reportedly suffered any injuries as a result.
