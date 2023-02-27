Menu

Traffic

No one injured after three-vehicle crash in Kitchener: police

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 8:07 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision in Kitchener.

Around 9:10 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to the area of Franklin Street North and Weber Street East.

Investigators say one vehicle was found flipped on its side trapping the driver inside.

Read more: 3-vehicle collision in Kitchener shuts off pumps at gas station: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Kitchener fire managed to extract a 59-year-old woman from the vehicle.

Neither she nor anyone else involved in the crash reportedly suffered any injuries as a result.

 

