3-vehicle collision in Kitchener shuts off pumps at gas station: police

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate a three-vehicle collision that closed the pumps at a gas station in Kitchener during rush hour on Tuesday.
According to police, emergency services were called to the intersection of Highland and Westmount roads at around 5:30 p.m. to respond to the crash.
They say that one of the vehicles careened away from the collision and into a gas pump at a nearby station.
The collision sent two of the drivers, an 84-year-old Kitchener woman and a 60-year-old Oxford County woman, to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the third driver, a 69 year-old-man from York Region, escaped unscathed.
They are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.
