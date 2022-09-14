3-vehicle collision in Kitchener shuts off pumps at gas station: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate a three-vehicle collision that closed the pumps at a gas station in Kitchener during rush hour on Tuesday.

According to police, emergency services were called to the intersection of Highland and Westmount roads at around 5:30 p.m. to respond to the crash.

They say that one of the vehicles careened away from the collision and into a gas pump at a nearby station.

The collision sent two of the drivers, an 84-year-old Kitchener woman and a 60-year-old Oxford County woman, to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the third driver, a 69 year-old-man from York Region, escaped unscathed.

They are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.