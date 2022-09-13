Menu

Crime

Waterloo police officer loses bottle of pepper spray during foot chase in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 13, 2022 3:06 pm
Waterloo Regional Police released a picture of a similar bottle of pepper spray to one that was lost. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police released a picture of a similar bottle of pepper spray to one that was lost. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say they are searching for a missing bottle of pepper spray which was lost during a recent foot chase in Kitchener.

According to police, the officer was chasing a suspect on Monday at around 5:30 p.m. near Kinzie Avenue and Rutherford Drive when the service-issued oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray went missing.

Police released a picture of a similar bottle of spray to the one that was lost.

They are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

