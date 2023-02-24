SIU seeks witnesses after 2 collisions in Durham Region

See more sharing options

Ontario’s police watchdog is appealing for witnesses after two collisions in Durham Region.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the first collision occurred on Feb. 19 at around 9:30 p.m.

The SIU said officers saw a motorcycle travelling “at a high rate of speed” in Bowmanville.

The agency said an officer attempted to stop the motorcycle, but it left the scene.

According to the SIU, a short distance away, around Highway 2 and Highway 418, the motorcycle was involved in a single-vehicle collision.

The SIU said the driver — a 41-year-old — was taken to hospital with a serious injury.

The second collision occurred on Feb. 20 at around 3 a.m.

The SIU said a Durham Regional Police officer attempted to stop a Mercedes-Benz on Bayly Street in Pickering.

According to the SIU, the vehicle fled and the officer pursued it.

The SIU said a short distance away in the Bayly Street and Brock Road area, the Mercedes-Benz collided with another car.

The agency said a 37-year-old passenger of the Mercedes-Benz was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.