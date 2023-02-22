10 teens charged after several cell phones stolen in Durham Region: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ten teens have been charged after “several cell phones,” were stolen, police say.

Durham Regional Police said police received “multiple reports” of thefts from online ads.

Police said a group of youths would allegedly find cell phones for sale online and would arrange to meet the seller to purchase them.

Officers said once the suspects met with the seller, they would allegedly grab the phone and run away.

Police said 10 teens between 14 and 17 years old are facing a total of 25 charges including theft under $5,000, robbery and fraud under $5,000.

The teens cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said all of the accused were released on an undertaking.

“Investigators would like to remind the public to take extra precautions when selling or purchasing items online,” police said in a news release. “Take extra steps to ensure a profile is legitimate, don’t go alone and meet in busy public spaces.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 extension 2535 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.