Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

10 teens charged after several cell phones stolen in Durham Region: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 1:23 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ten teens have been charged after “several cell phones,” were stolen, police say.

Durham Regional Police said police received “multiple reports” of thefts from online ads.

Police said a group of youths would allegedly find cell phones for sale online and would arrange to meet the seller to purchase them.

Read more: Police locate missing 12-year-old boy from Georgina, Ont. ‘in good condition’

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Officers said once the suspects met with the seller, they would allegedly grab the phone and run away.

Trending Now

Police said 10 teens between 14 and 17 years old are facing a total of 25 charges including theft under $5,000, robbery and fraud under $5,000.

The teens cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said all of the accused were released on an undertaking.

“Investigators would like to remind the public to take extra precautions when selling or purchasing items online,” police said in a news release. “Take extra steps to ensure a profile is legitimate, don’t go alone and meet in busy public spaces.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 extension 2535 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

CrimeTheftDurham Regional PoliceDRPSteens chargedcell phone theftcell theftteens charged theft
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers