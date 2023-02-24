Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Calgary residents charged after string of residential break-ins

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted February 24, 2023 5:47 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. The RCMP Southern Alberta crime reduction unit said it has charged two people in connection to a string of residential break ins throughout Foothills County. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. The RCMP Southern Alberta crime reduction unit said it has charged two people in connection to a string of residential break ins throughout Foothills County. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit has charged two people in connection to a string of residential break-ins throughout Foothills County.

RCMP said they launched an investigation into the break-ins earlier in February after three homes were entered and damaged. Various valuable items were also stolen.

Police said they then executed two search warrants on residences in Calgary on Feb. 15 with help from Okotoks RCMP, Cochrane RCMP, Airdrie RCMP and the Calgary Police Service.

Read more: Calgary police charge man after string of casino robberies

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Officers said they seized stolen property from the break-ins and other previously reported thefts. Jewelry, electronics, personal identity documents, tools, collectables, break-in tool kits, high-end fashion items and mail were among the items seized.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police said more than 100 different people have been identified as victims.

Calgary residents Matthew Grouette, 35, and James Lennie, 38, were charged with:

  • Break and enter
  • Possession of stolen property
  • Possession of break-in tools
  • Failure to comply with a release order.

Read more: Majority of Calgarians perceive city as less safe than it was 3 years ago: survey

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Grouette is in custody after a judicial interim hearing and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on March 10.

James Lennie is also in custody and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on Feb. 24.

Another person was arrested but charges are still pending.

CrimeRCMPCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceBreak And EnterAlberta crimeAirdrieCochraneOkotoksFoothills County
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers