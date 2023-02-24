2 Calgary residents charged after string of residential break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit has charged two people in connection to a string of residential break-ins throughout Foothills County.

RCMP said they launched an investigation into the break-ins earlier in February after three homes were entered and damaged. Various valuable items were also stolen.

Police said they then executed two search warrants on residences in Calgary on Feb. 15 with help from Okotoks RCMP, Cochrane RCMP, Airdrie RCMP and the Calgary Police Service.

Officers said they seized stolen property from the break-ins and other previously reported thefts. Jewelry, electronics, personal identity documents, tools, collectables, break-in tool kits, high-end fashion items and mail were among the items seized.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said more than 100 different people have been identified as victims.

Calgary residents Matthew Grouette, 35, and James Lennie, 38, were charged with:

Break and enter

Possession of stolen property

Possession of break-in tools

Failure to comply with a release order.

Grouette is in custody after a judicial interim hearing and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on March 10.

James Lennie is also in custody and is scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on Feb. 24.

Another person was arrested but charges are still pending.