3rd person charged in connection with 1st-degree murder of Jeremy Starblanket

A 25-year-old man from the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation is the third person charged in the death of Jeremy Starblanket.
Keyano Ahenakew is charged with first-degree murder in Starblanket’s 2021 death.
“On February 23, 2023, members with the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) Criminal Investigation Division arrested Ahenakew,” stated police in a release.
“Ahenakew made his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court Friday morning.”
Earlier this week, PAPS arrested and charged Henry Ratt with first-degree murder on Feb. 22, 2023. Loretta Sakebow was the first person arrested and charged on July 29, 2021, with second-degree murder.
According to a release, the Prince Albert Police Service responded to the 500 Block of 5th Street East on March 20, 2021, for a report of an explosion and house fire.
After the fire was extinguished, first responders located a deceased person inside the residence, who was identified as Starblanket.
Members with the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Warrant Enforcement and Suppression Team assisted with this investigation.
PAPS Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate.
