Prince Albert police arrest 26-year-old man in relation to 2021 death

Police have made another arrest in relation to the death of Jeremy Starblanket, who was killed in March 2021.

According to a release, the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) criminal investigation division arrested 26-year-old Henry Ratt on Wednesday for first-degree murder in the death of Starblanket.

“Ratt, from the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, made his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court Thursday morning,” stated the PAPS.

“This is the second arrest in connection with the homicide of Jeremy Starblanket. On July 29, 2021, Loretta Sakebow was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder.”

The PAPS says officers responded to a report of an explosion and a house fire on March 20, 2021, at 1:40 p.m. on the 500 block of 5th Street East. Police said the fire was extinguished, and they discovered a deceased person inside the residence, who was identified as Starblanket.

The PAPS had assistance from members of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s warrant enforcement and suppression team in this investigation.

Police continue to investigate.