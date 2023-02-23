Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Prince Albert police arrest 26-year-old man in relation to 2021 death

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 4:16 pm
Members of the Prince Albert Police Service arrested a second person in connection with the murder of Jeremy Starblanket in 2021.
Members of the Prince Albert Police Service arrested a second person in connection with the murder of Jeremy Starblanket in 2021. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have made another arrest in relation to the death of Jeremy Starblanket, who was killed in March 2021.

According to a release, the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) criminal investigation division arrested 26-year-old Henry Ratt on Wednesday for first-degree murder in the death of Starblanket.

Read more: Ile a la Crosse, Sask. man faces break and enter, assault and robbery charges

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“Ratt, from the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, made his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court Thursday morning,” stated the PAPS.

“This is the second arrest in connection with the homicide of Jeremy Starblanket. On July 29, 2021, Loretta Sakebow was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder.”

Trending Now

Read more: 21-year-old man in custody following police chase outside Prince Albert, Sask.

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Story continues below advertisement

The PAPS says officers responded to a report of an explosion and a house fire on March 20, 2021, at 1:40 p.m. on the 500 block of 5th Street East. Police said the fire was extinguished, and they discovered a deceased person inside the residence, who was identified as Starblanket.

The PAPS had assistance from members of the Saskatchewan RCMP’s warrant enforcement and suppression team in this investigation.

Police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Prince Albert Police Service released its 2021 year in review statistics, violent crime of most concern'
Prince Albert Police Service released its 2021 year in review statistics, violent crime of most concern
Saskatchewan NewsFirst Degree MurderArrestPrince Albert Police ServiceDeath Investigationprince albert newsPAPS
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers