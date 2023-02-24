Saskatoon police arrest 6 people in drug trafficking investigation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A month-long investigation into drug trafficking in Saskatoon led police to say they seized meth, cash and a weapon and arrest six people.

The Saskatoon Police Service said it executed search warrants on Wednesday on addresses in the 400 block of Avenue I South and 20 block of Westview Place, and a high-risk vehicle stop was conducted on a vehicle at one of the locations.

Police found 361.24 grams of crystal meth, $1,710 in cash, a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, ammunition, a tactical vest and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Officers said four men and two women, ages ranging from 30 to 39, are collectively facing several charges related to drugs, weapons and the proceeds of crime.