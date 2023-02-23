Manitoba RCMP search for RM of Rockwood woman after meth, guns seized

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Stonewall, Man. are looking for a wanted woman after a raid on an RM of Rockwood home led to the seizure of meth, guns and ammunition earlier this month.

Police said they searched the home Feb. 8, and netted 380 grams of meth, as well as five firearms and ammunition.

View image in full screen Jessie Wolowich is wanted by RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

One suspect, 28, was arrested Wednesday. He faces more than a dozen charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, unsafe storage of firearms, and possessing a weapon obtained by crime.

Jessie Wolowich, 33, remains at large. She’s wanted for multiple weapons charges, as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Wolowich is described as 5’7” and160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call Stonewall RCMP at 204-467-5015, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.