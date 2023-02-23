Southern Manitoba weather should ‘turn the corner’ in a few days, meteorologist says

Send this page to someone via email

Much of Canada is under a winter weather warning, and southern Manitoba has certainly had its share of frigid conditions in recent days, but it looks like it’ll soon be in the rearview mirror, Environment Canada says.

Meteorologist Chris Stammers told 680 CJOB’s The Start we may be mere days away from temperatures beginning to turn around.

“It looks like a couple more days,” Stammers said.

“By Sunday, we’re going to be warming back up toward normal, so really about three more days of this really cold weather.

“Certainly, as we get into March, it gets harder to have a prolonged stretch of extreme cold, so I think we’ve probably started to turn the corner. … You can still see these temperatures, it’s just not as prolonged.”

With warmer weather on the horizon — potentially as high as zero on Monday — we’ll also be spared the type of storms that are currently hammering other regions.

“We’ve been somewhat lucky on the storm front this year,” Stammers said.

“I know last year, we were hit by several Colorado lows, and it ended up giving us a ton of snow — a record-breaking year for snowfall.

“This year, the storm track has been well to our south and east, so I guess we can be thankful for that. … We’re not looking at really any crazy winds.”