Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Southern Manitoba weather should ‘turn the corner’ in a few days, meteorologist says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 10:00 am
The snow has fallen and city streets look like a Winter Wonderland. View image in full screen
It's still freezing cold in southern Manitoba, but things might be looking up by the end of the weekend. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Much of Canada is under a winter weather warning, and southern Manitoba has certainly had its share of frigid conditions in recent days, but it looks like it’ll soon be in the rearview mirror, Environment Canada says.

Meteorologist Chris Stammers told 680 CJOB’s The Start we may be mere days away from temperatures beginning to turn around.

Story continues below advertisement

“It looks like a couple more days,” Stammers said.

“By Sunday, we’re going to be warming back up toward normal, so really about three more days of this really cold weather.

“Certainly, as we get into March, it gets harder to have a prolonged stretch of extreme cold, so I think we’ve probably started to turn the corner. … You can still see these temperatures, it’s just not as prolonged.”

Read more: Mild Manitoba winter positively and negatively impacting seasonal activities

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

With warmer weather on the horizon — potentially as high as zero on Monday — we’ll also be spared the type of storms that are currently hammering other regions.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been somewhat lucky on the storm front this year,” Stammers said.

“I know last year, we were hit by several Colorado lows, and it ended up giving us a ton of snow — a record-breaking year for snowfall.

“This year, the storm track has been well to our south and east, so I guess we can be thankful for that. … We’re not looking at really any crazy winds.”

Click to play video: 'Biking through winter in Winnipeg'
Biking through winter in Winnipeg

 

Environment CanadaWinter weatherWinnipeg weatherManitoba weatherWeather WarningManitoba winterChris Stammers
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers