Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Crimes reported on TTC up in December 2022, new data confirms

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 8:14 pm
Click to play video: 'TTC chief says he understands growing safety concerns'
TTC chief says he understands growing safety concerns
WATCH ABOVE: On a day when two transit employees were chased on the street by someone holding a syringe and a 16-year-old was stabbed on a bus, the TTC CEO says he understands why people feel unsafe. As Sean O’Shea reports, Rick Leary is promising to listen and act. – Jan 25, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The number of offences against customers riding Toronto’s transit system increased in the last month of 2022, according to new figures.

In its latest monthly report, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) reported 145 offences against customers in December, 2022

The number represents a 45 per cent increase from the 100 offences reported in November. The TTC said the number of assaults, robberies and thefts on its service all increased.

The report also said mischief and harassment were up.

Trending Now

Read more: Suspects wanted after assault on TTC streetcar

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

“We know there are a lot of complex issues facing the TTC and the City of Toronto, and we are happy to be a part of these ongoing conversations,” Rick Leary, CEO of the TTC, said in his monthly comments.

Story continues below advertisement

“Only by working together will we be able to find solutions to these complex societal challenges. They require creative, comprehensive and outside-the-box solutions.”

The figures mean that, on average, 2.4 offences were committed for every million times someone got onto a TTC vehicle. That was an increase from 1.85 every million in November.

CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeTTCTPSToronto Transit CommissionToronto transitTTC assaultTTC Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers