Crimes reported on TTC up in December 2022, new data confirms

The number of offences against customers riding Toronto’s transit system increased in the last month of 2022, according to new figures.

In its latest monthly report, the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) reported 145 offences against customers in December, 2022

The number represents a 45 per cent increase from the 100 offences reported in November. The TTC said the number of assaults, robberies and thefts on its service all increased.

The report also said mischief and harassment were up.

“We know there are a lot of complex issues facing the TTC and the City of Toronto, and we are happy to be a part of these ongoing conversations,” Rick Leary, CEO of the TTC, said in his monthly comments.

“Only by working together will we be able to find solutions to these complex societal challenges. They require creative, comprehensive and outside-the-box solutions.”

The figures mean that, on average, 2.4 offences were committed for every million times someone got onto a TTC vehicle. That was an increase from 1.85 every million in November.