Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspects wanted after assault on TTC streetcar

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 29, 2022 8:13 am
Suspects wanted after assault on TTC streetcar. View image in full screen
Suspects wanted after assault on TTC streetcar. Toronto police

Toronto police say two people are wanted after an assault on a TTC streetcar earlier this month.

Police said on Dec. 17, officers responded to reports of an assault on the transit system near Gerrard Street and the Don Valley Parkway.

Investigators say the victim was on board the streetcar when a dispute occurred with a man and a woman.

The man and woman assaulted the victim while the streetcar was in motion, police said.

They then got off the streetcar.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Physiotherapist charged in connection with sexual assault investigation in Toronto, police say

Police said the first suspect is described as a man in his 30s with a medium build and long black hair in a ponytail.

Story continues below advertisement

He was wearing a black winter jacket, brown pants and glasses at the time of the assault.

The second suspect is described as a woman in her 30s with a larger build and long black hair.

She was wearing a black winter coat and black pants at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Toronto PoliceAssaultToronto crimeTTCStreetcarToronto assaultttc streetcarTTC streetcar assault
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers