Suspects wanted after assault on TTC streetcar

Toronto police say two people are wanted after an assault on a TTC streetcar earlier this month.

Police said on Dec. 17, officers responded to reports of an assault on the transit system near Gerrard Street and the Don Valley Parkway.

Investigators say the victim was on board the streetcar when a dispute occurred with a man and a woman.

The man and woman assaulted the victim while the streetcar was in motion, police said.

They then got off the streetcar.

Police said the first suspect is described as a man in his 30s with a medium build and long black hair in a ponytail.

He was wearing a black winter jacket, brown pants and glasses at the time of the assault.

The second suspect is described as a woman in her 30s with a larger build and long black hair.

She was wearing a black winter coat and black pants at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.