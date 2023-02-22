Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man wanted on warrant for manslaughter: Calgary police

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 1:28 pm
A handout photo from Calgary police of Jason Tait, 32, who police issued a warrant for his arrest on Feb. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
A handout photo from Calgary police of Jason Tait, 32, who police issued a warrant for his arrest on Feb. 22, 2023. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Calgary police issued a warrant for a man who is wanted for manslaughter in relation to the May 2022 death of Keanan Crane.

Police believe 32-year-old Jason Tait was involved in 22-year-old Crane’s homicide. Crane was found dead near Morley, Alta., a First Nation settlement about 60 kilometres west of Calgary.

Before he was found dead, Crane was not seen for over a month, and his family had filed a missing persons report.

Trending Now

Read more: Missing Calgary man’s death being treated as suspicious by police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Tait, who is described as five-foot-seven-inches, 150 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

It is believed Tait is in the Edmonton area and is known to stay in shelters and with friends, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who has seen Tait or knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.

CrimePoliceCalgary crimeHomicideEdmonton crimeCalgary PoliceAlberta crimeCPSManslaughterWarrantWarrant for arrestKeanan CraneJason Tait
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers