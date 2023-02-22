Man wanted on warrant for manslaughter: Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary police issued a warrant for a man who is wanted for manslaughter in relation to the May 2022 death of Keanan Crane.

Police believe 32-year-old Jason Tait was involved in 22-year-old Crane’s homicide. Crane was found dead near Morley, Alta., a First Nation settlement about 60 kilometres west of Calgary.

Before he was found dead, Crane was not seen for over a month, and his family had filed a missing persons report.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find Tait, who is described as five-foot-seven-inches, 150 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

It is believed Tait is in the Edmonton area and is known to stay in shelters and with friends, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Anyone who has seen Tait or knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.