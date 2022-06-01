Menu

Crime

Missing Calgary man’s death being treated as suspicious by police

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 11:16 am
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
File: Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters on April 9, 2020. Jeff McIntosh, The Canadian Press

Calgary police are investigating the suspicious death of a man who was reported missing in April.

Keanan Crane, 22, was last seen in the northeast community of Whitehorn at about 10 p.m. on Monday, April 11. Calgary police say his family reported him missing two weeks later, on April 25.

On May 15, Cochrane RCMP located human remains near Morley, Alta. DNA obtained at the scene identified the remains as those of Crane, the Calgary Police Service said in a news release Wednesday morning.

Calgary police say due to the circumstances of Crane’s disappearance and the discovery of his remains, the man’s death is being investigated as suspicious.

“Keanan’s family members are devastated by this discovery and believe there are people that may know what happened to him,” said Calgary Police Service homicide unit Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson.

“Though his remains were found on the Stoney Nakoda Nation, we know that Keanan resided in Calgary and we encourage anyone with information to come forward to police.”

Anyone with information about Crane or who he may have been with before and after April 11 is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
