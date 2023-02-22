B.C. Liberals, Greens accuse Eby government of wasting time in the Legislature

Send this page to someone via email

In the time since B.C. Premier David Eby took the reins, the NDP have been in front of the cameras, taking to the podium for a barrage of press events and announcements.

But in the Legislature, where MLAs are supposed to be earning their keep, the words ran out before time did, according to the opposition.

Last Thursday, without any bills to debate, the sitting adjourned early and that has not been sitting well with Opposition House Leader, Todd Stone.

The Liberal MLA for Kamloops – South Thompson said Tuesday the NDP’s behavior in the legislature last week left him baffled.

“What we’re saying is so far the government’s mismanagement of the house on all fronts has been at a level that none of us have seen, Stone said.

“We’re at day 95 of Premier Eby’s. 100 days of action, and frankly, it’s hard pressed to point to much that’s representative of the kind of action and the kind of bold measures that British Columbians were led to believe would happen.”

Standing alongside Stone, B.C. Green Party House Leader Adam Olson shared disappointment over Thursday’s early adjourning as well.

“It became a bit of a sore point for me. Actual debate of private member’s time and debate of private member’s bills is important,” Olson shared.

“Every other institution in this country allows for it. So, you know, I think, to have it be just kind of used the way it was, was very disappointing to me.”

Stone also claimed the NDP introduced substantive bills too late in the day, not leaving enough time for the opposition to debate them.

“It’s completely unacceptable for us to be passing laws where that scrutiny has not happened,” Stone said.

Premier David Eby denies any attempts of his government filibustering his own bill.

Speaking to that point, Eby positioned blame on the opposition for not engaging with proposed bills during the sitting.

“I suspect, very much that the same members, right now, that for some reason, have not been asking questions, or speaking to the bills that have been introduced, that’s their prerogative. And absolutely, their decision as the opposition parties in the house,” Eby said during a press conference Tuesday.

So far, no bills introduced during Eby’s time as Premier have been given royal ascent.

But things are expected to get busy soon when the budget comes out next week.