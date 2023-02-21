Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Exclusive: Alberta moves forward with regional policing model as it mulls provincial force

By Saif Kaisar Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 8:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta government supports Grande Prairie idea to replace RCMP with local police'
Alberta government supports Grande Prairie idea to replace RCMP with local police
The city of Grande Prairie has been mulling the idea of replacing the RCMP in the northern Alberta city with its own police force, and now the Alberta government says it would provide up to $10 million to help with startup costs. Saif Kaisar reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

While it isn’t the Alberta Police Service, the United Conservative Party government is looking to help at least one municipality replace the RCMP.

Alberta’s public safety minister says no decision has been made on whether the province will move forward with its own police force, but it is looking at other immediate options to help improve safety and reduce response times in rural Alberta.

“For me, when you’re in rural Alberta and somebody calls 911, I have an expectation (that) police show up and respond in a timely matter,” Mike Ellis told Global News.

Is this changing the Alberta government’s focus on a provincial police service?

“I wouldn’t say anything is on the backburner, but I will say all options are on the table,” Ellis said.

Read more: Rural Alberta communities concerned with proposed provincial police force

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Story continues below advertisement

The province is partnering with municipalities to help them with costs related to starting their own municipal police services.

“It’s about saying: ‘What’s the best needs for that municipality?’ In some cases, there are some municipalities that have reached out to us and made it explicitly clear, saying: ‘We are content with the current model that we have,'” Ellis added.

Click to play video: 'Experts weigh in on Alberta government’s proposal to create provincial police force'
Experts weigh in on Alberta government’s proposal to create provincial police force

Grande Prairie has been mulling the idea of starting its own municipal police service. If the city proceeds, then Alberta will provide it with close to $10 million over two years. That money would go towards start-up costs like equipment, vehicles and uniforms.

The province is expected to officially announce this on Wednesday.

Read more: Report says Alberta police force would cost millions more but could see better service

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

Story continues below advertisement

Other municipalities have reportedly shown interest in also starting their own police departments. Ellis says the government will do what it can to help.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Alberta police force would establish 10 officer minimum staffing, ‘decentralize’ urban detachments'
Alberta police force would establish 10 officer minimum staffing, ‘decentralize’ urban detachments

Political scientist Lori Williams says this approach represents a bit of a shift from the province — one that’s less confrontational than its original plan.

“I think in some respects this makes more sense than the agenda that the government appeared to be pursuing for some time against the wishes of the majority of municipalities in rural regions in Alberta,” she said.

“If they are listening to municipalities who do not want to do it and continue to [not want to do it], then that’s looking more like they’re fulfilling the promise to listen to Albertans.”
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta justice minister outlines plan for provincial police force

Read next: Google AI chatbot Bard gives wrong answer, sending shares plummeting

In August 2022, the UCP government outlined its plan for what an Alberta Police Service would look like.

Justice Minister Tyler Shandro said it would add 275 front-line officers to 42 small detachments.

He said a made-in-Alberta police force would provide better policing for all regions, including improved response times.

Click to play video: 'Alberta municipalities to pay portion of cost for extra policing'
Alberta municipalities to pay portion of cost for extra policing

Meantime, the Rural Municipalities of Alberta — which has long been against the idea of a provincial police force — still isn’t sure whether moving away from the RCMP is the right move.

“We cannot stress enough that I’m not sure the RCMP is the big issue here and I’m not sure that policing is the issue,” Kara Westerlund with the RMA said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The start-up costs and those one-time costs are a drop in the bucket compared to what’s coming down the pipe later in the future,” she added.

“It’s still feeling like the choice is already being pre-determined, and what that’s going to look like.”

Ellis will be in Grande Prairie alongside Mayor Jackie Clayton on Wednesday.

RCMPAlberta crimeAlberta JusticeGrande PrairieDanielle SmithAlberta policeAlberta municipalitiesAlberta Provincial Policeprovincial police forceMike EllisAlberta police forcealberta police service
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers