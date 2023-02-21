Trio of North Vancouver youths identified as suspects in racist graffiti incident

Send this page to someone via email

Three North Vancouver youths are working with the North Shore Restorative Justice Society after RCMP found they were responsible for racist graffiti spray-painted on a house in their neighbourhood.

Mounties received a report of mischief at a home in the 3000 block of Griffin Place on Jan. 31.

The homeowner reported that someone had spray-painted racist remarks on their garage door, and believed the youths involved may live in the area.

Officers, as well as the youth support team, identified the trio and say they have taken ‘full responsibility’ for their actions.

While the investigation continues, the Youth Support Unit is taking steps to work with the youths and their families in partnership with the North Shore Restorative Justice Society, said Const. Mansoor Sahak.

That follow-up has already begun, said Sahak.

He says once public safety issues are resolved, the focus is to use ‘principles of dialogue to foster reparation and healing’ and that the restorative justice society is an alternative to criminal court.