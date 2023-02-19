One man injured, one arrested after shooting on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside: police

Send this page to someone via email

One man is arrested and another hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting bordering Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood and the Downtown Eastside Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Vancouver Police say the incident happened on East Hastings between Main Street and Columbia Street at approximately 2:30 p.m.

A 31-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to Sgt. Steve Addison.

“The victim, who is known to police but does not live in the Downtown Eastside, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to survive,” Addison said in a statement to Global News.

“The suspect is a man in his 30s originally from Alberta. More than two dozen police officers, including investigators from VPD’s Major Crime Section and Forensic Identification Unit, are currently on the case.”

Witnesses in the area report on social media hearing several gunshots and seeing a large police presence in the area as the arrest was made.

REPORTED SHOOTING IN CHINATOWN: I was having a beautiful afternoon in Chinatown w the kids when all of sudden we were surrounded by police tape. A shooting, say business owners. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. Parts of Pender, west of Main, remain closed. ⁦@GlobalBC⁩ pic.twitter.com/jn2drlpaeD — Rumina Daya (@rdayaglobal) February 19, 2023

In a tweet, Vancouver Police say there is currently an increased police presence around Columbia and East Hastings and drivers should expect delays.