Crime

One man injured, one arrested after shooting on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside: police

By Catherine Garrett & Kareem Gouda Global News
Posted February 19, 2023 7:09 pm
A police cruiser can be seen in the area of Columbia and East Hastings, as Vancouver Police investigate a shooting. View image in full screen
A police cruiser can be seen in the area of Columbia and East Hastings, as Vancouver Police investigate a shooting. Global News
One man is arrested and another hospitalized with serious injuries after a shooting bordering Vancouver’s Chinatown neighbourhood and the Downtown Eastside Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Vancouver Police say the incident happened on East Hastings between Main Street and Columbia Street at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Read more: Man in hospital after shooting in Granville Street Entertainment District

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

A 31-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to Sgt. Steve Addison.

“The victim, who is known to police but does not live in the Downtown Eastside, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to survive,” Addison said in a statement to Global News.

“The suspect is a man in his 30s originally from Alberta. More than two dozen police officers, including investigators from VPD’s Major Crime Section and Forensic Identification Unit, are currently on the case.”

Story continues below advertisement

Witnesses in the area report on social media hearing several gunshots and seeing a large police presence in the area as the arrest was made.

In a tweet, Vancouver Police say there is currently an increased police presence around Columbia and East Hastings and drivers should expect delays.

Click to play video: 'Teen killed in Burnaby shooting'
Teen killed in Burnaby shooting
