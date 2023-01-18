Man in hospital after shooting in Granville Street Entertainment District

See more sharing options

A man was sent to hospital after a shooting in the Granville Street Entertainment District Tuesday night, Vancouver police say.

Police said the victim was on Granville Street, near Nelson Street, just after 10 p.m. when gunfire ignited.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No information has been released regarding suspects or motives.

The area was taped off for several hours as investigators combed the area for evidence.

It is unknown if the shooting was targeted. No arrests have been made.

Global News has reached out to Vancouver police for more details.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-2541.