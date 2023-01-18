Man in hospital after shooting in Granville Street Entertainment District

A man was sent to hospital after a shooting in the Granville Street Entertainment District Tuesday night, Vancouver police say.
Police said the victim was on Granville Street, near Nelson Street, just after 10 p.m. when gunfire ignited.
Read more: VPD deploy beanbag shotgun on man ‘seen carrying a gun’ in downtown bar
Read next: Man arrested after attempt to kidnap barista through drive-thru window
The victim, a 32-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.
No information has been released regarding suspects or motives.
The area was taped off for several hours as investigators combed the area for evidence.
Read more: Paramedics, police officers shot with pellet gun fired from Hastings Street rooming house
Read next: Mexico bans smoking in all public places, including beaches and hotels
It is unknown if the shooting was targeted. No arrests have been made.
Global News has reached out to Vancouver police for more details.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-2541.
Comments