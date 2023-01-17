SIRT investigates after man dies in police-involved shooting in Prince Albert

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the death of a man after an officer-involved shooting Monday.

The incident occurred on Monday at about 10:40 p.m., when a member of the Prince Albert Police Service commenced an investigation in the 400 block of South Industrial Drive.

“During the interaction with police a confrontation occurred with a male during which a firearm was discharged,” Prince Albert police said in a media release.

“The male was struck, treated by EMS, transported to hospital and has since been pronounced deceased as a result of this incident.”

Prince Albert police said the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has taken over the investigation into the shooting.

People should avoid the 400 block of South Industrial Drive while a heavy police presence is at the scene for the investigation. Traffic in the area will be disrupted and diverted for the next several hours. Police said there are no further public safety concerns as a result of the incident.

The Prince Albert Police Service said it “believes in processes that seek the facts” and that “it is important that processes taken to assess the actions of all those involved, including the police, are fair, transparent, and defendable.”

“We are fully cooperating with SIRT and as SIRT’s investigation is ongoing,” the Prince Albert Police Service said. “PAPS is unable to comment further on this incident.”

