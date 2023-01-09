Paramedics, police officers shot with pellet gun fired from Hastings Street rooming house

Send this page to someone via email

A man was arrested Sunday night after Vancouver police and paramedics were shot with a pellet gun fired from the window of a Hastings Street rooming house.

Police said B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics were working in the lane behind the Carnegie Centre, near Main and Hastings, around 11 p.m. when someone began firing from above, striking the first responders and their ambulance.

They called the Vancouver police and when officers arrived, they were also struck with pellets, police said.

One VPD officer suffered minor injuries after being shot several times.

VPD’s Emergency Response Team searched inside the Maple Hotel, at 177 East Hastings Street, and arrested a 45-year-old suspect who is believed to have been the shooter, police confirmed.

The man is already on bail for an unrelated assault and is also wanted on a B.C.-wide warrant for theft, police said.

He faces charges of assaulting police and paramedics, possession of a weapon, and breaching bail conditions.

Police said this incident was just one at Main Street and Hastings Street over the weekend.

On Friday night, a 69-year-old man was injured when he was attacked from behind and struck in the head with an object.

Police said the man, who uses a motorized scooter, was attempting to drive along the sidewalk when the confrontation happened. A suspect has not been identified at this time.

In addition, the window of a transit bus was broken early Saturday morning after it was struck with some kind of projectile while travelling through the Downtown Eastside, police said. Luckily, no one was injured.