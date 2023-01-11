Menu

Crime

One sent to hospital after overnight shooting in Surrey, B.C., police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 11, 2023 1:24 pm
One person was sent to hospital after a shooting in Surrey around 2:20 a.m., Wednesday, police said. View image in full screen
One person was sent to hospital after a shooting in Surrey around 2:20 a.m., Wednesday, police said. Global News

One person is in hospital Wednesday morning after a shooting in the Whalley neighbourhood of Surrey, B.C., according to RCMP.

Police said officers received multiple calls around 2:20 a.m. that a man had been shot near a convenience store on 104 Avenue.

When Mounties arrived, they found a 44-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to hospital with “serious injuries,” police said.

“The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has taken conduct of the investigation,” said Cpl. Vanessa Munn. “Based on initial information, it appears there was an altercation between parties believed to be known to each other, which escalated, and resulted in one man being shot.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

