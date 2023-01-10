1 of B.C.’s 5 most wanted suspects arrested in Surrey home search

Send this page to someone via email

One of B.C.’s top five most wanted suspects was found and arrested on Sunday in Surrey, RCMP confirm.

Amardip Rai was found in a home in the 17400 block of 64th Avenue and remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance. He was wanted on 17 charges, including sexual assault, assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement in relation to an investigation that began in August 2019.

Rai was placed on the Bolo Program’s and Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers’ most wanted list last fall. A warrant for his arrest was issued in January 2022.

Rai had been arrested in April 2021 for an outstanding warrant related to the sexual assault and assault investigation against him. He was released on May 7 that year with conditions, but failed to appear for a subsequent court date.

In addition to the assault and confinement charges, is charged with nine firearms-related offences, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of administering a noxious substance with the intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm.