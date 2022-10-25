B.C.’s top 5 most wanted criminals remain on the lam this Halloween

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers has released its list of the most wanted criminals who remain on the lam this Halloween.

The organization said there are five individuals people would not want on their doorstep during this spooky season.

The number one spot has been awarded to Rabih Robby Alkhalil who escaped from North Fraser Pretrial in Coquitlam, B.C. on July 21.

Alkhalil, 35, escaped with the help of two suspects who were posing as contractors.

He is wanted for murder and anyone with information leading to his arrest could earn a reward of up to $250,000.

Another on the list, Amardip Singh Rai, is wanted by the Surrey RCMP for sexual assault.

He is facing 17 charges stemming from an investigation that began in August 2019.

On April 28, 2021, Rai was arrested by the Surrey RCMP Strike Force Target Team for an outstanding warrant pertaining to the August 2019 investigation and was released by the courts on May 7, 2021, with conditions.

Rai failed to appear for a subsequent court date, police allege, and therefore a warrant was issued for his arrest. Despite police efforts, he has not yet been located.

John Norman Mackenzie is wanted by Mission RCMP for being unlawfully at large.

He escaped from the Mission Institution on Aug. 7, 2018, having been discovered missing during head count at 10 p.m.

Mackenzie was serving a life sentence for numerous convictions, including second-degree murder and armed robbery.

He was last seen in Mission around 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2018, wearing jeans and a white T-shirt.

B.C.’s most wanted criminals. From left: John Mackenzie, Rabih Alkhalil, Armardip Singh, Ricco Zanolli and Timothy Dale Bornyk. Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers

Timothy Dale Bornyk is wanted by Surrey RCMP for assault with a weapon.

Ricco Zanolli is wanted by Vancouver police for assault causing bodily harm and arson. He is 32 years old, stands five-foot-nine, weighing 159 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

“They’re extremely dangerous, many of them are wanted for murder, sexual assault,” Linda Annis, executive director for Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers said Tuesday.

“They’re unlawfully at large for very serious crimes.”

Tips to Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and charge of any wanted criminal can result in a reward of up to $5,000.

Alkhalil, who is also on the list from the BOLO (Be On the Look Out) Program, is part of an enhanced reward of up to $250,000.

Anonymous tips may be provided through Crime Stoppers’ downloadable “P3” app for Apple and Android phones, calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), 1-855-448-8477 (new number), online at solvecrime.ca or by following the link on the Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers Facebook page.