VPD deploy beanbag shotgun on man ‘seen carrying a gun’ in downtown bar

Vancouver police say they used a beanbag shotgun to arrest a man “seen carrying a gun” in a downtown bar Monday evening.
The incident happened just after 6 p.m. at the Lennox Pub near the intersection of Granville and Robson streets, VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said.
Read more: Beanbag gun used to arrest weapon-wielding woman at BC Women’s Hospital maternity ward: police
Read next: Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at 18
One Reddit user who witnessed the incident said they heard police yelling “drop it, drop to the ground.”
Trending Now
Addison said the suspect was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and that the investigation was ongoing.
Paramedics, police officers shot with pellet gun fired from Hastings Street rooming house
Comments