Crime

VPD deploy beanbag shotgun on man ‘seen carrying a gun’ in downtown bar

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 9, 2023 11:13 pm
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say they used a beanbag shotgun to arrest a man “seen carrying a gun” in a downtown bar Monday evening.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. at the Lennox Pub near the intersection of Granville and Robson streets, VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said.

One Reddit user who witnessed the incident said they heard police yelling “drop it, drop to the ground.”

Addison said the suspect was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and that the investigation was ongoing.

