Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta budget to include $243M over 3 years for new primary care initiatives

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2023 3:48 pm
A file photo of a health care worker.
A file photo of a health care worker. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta government announced Tuesday it will spend an extra $243 million over three years into primary health care to help reduce bottlenecks for those trying to see a family doctor.

Health Minster Jason Copping says the money will be part of next week’s provincial budget and include $40 million previously committed in a new agreement with the Alberta Medical Association.

The bulk of the money — $125 million — is to be used to implement recommendations currently being studied by advisory panels, such as the Modernizing Alberta’s Primary Health Care System (MAPS) panel, on how best to improve the system.

Read more: Alberta health minister promises $158M in budget to recruit front-line health staff

Read next: How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

The review includes primary care networks, which incorporate a team-based care model with doctors, nurses and other health professionals working together.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The province said in addition, $12 million will go to support IT systems designed to improve the continuity of care across the province.

Three advisory panels were established through MAPS in fall 2022 to identify primary health care improvements in the short term and over the next 10 years.

A final report with a recommended strategy to modernize the primary health-care system will be finalized in this spring, the province said Tuesday.

Read more: Alberta NDP to hold public consults on its proposed health care plan

Read next: Sleep-deprived Calgarian still waiting for CPAP machine following massive recall

The Opposition New Democrats are promising similar one-stop locations of health and wellness providers, and said they would determine the best way to incorporate primary care networks into that model if they win the next election.

The next election is set for May 29.

Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureAlberta healthAlberta electionAlberta BudgetAlberta Health Careprimary carePrimary Care NetworkPrimary Care NetworksPrimary Health CareModernizing Alberta’s Primary Health Care SystemAlberta Indigenous advisory panelAlberta primary care networksMAPS strategy
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers