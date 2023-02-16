Menu

Health

Alberta health minister promises $158M in budget to recruit front-line health staff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2023 3:42 pm
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping makes an address in Edmonton, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Copping says there will be $158 million in the upcoming budget to attract more physicians and other health-care professionals to fill gaps in care. View image in full screen
Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping makes an address in Edmonton, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Copping says there will be $158 million in the upcoming budget to attract more physicians and other health-care professionals to fill gaps in care. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
Alberta’s health minister says there will be $158 million in the upcoming budget to attract more physicians and other health-care professionals to fill gaps in care.

Jason Copping says the workforce is stretched and that demands will only increase as the population ages.

The budget is to be delivered Feb. 28, and Copping says more than half of the $158 million will be used for programs to recruit physicians to rural areas, which are feeling the brunt of the doctor shortage.

There will also be funds to help underserviced and remote communities, and money to bring in internationally trained nurses from the United States and United Kingdom.

With a provincial election in May, both the governing UCP and the Opposition NDP are proposing plans to recruit more physicians and other health specialists.

The NDP is promising to create health teams involving specialists, such as physiotherapists and licensed practical nurses working with physicians, thereby allowing the doctors to take on more patients.

Alberta health, United Conservative Party, nurse shortage, Rural Health Care, Health Minister Jason Copping, Alberta Doctor Shortage, Alberta rural health
© 2023 The Canadian Press

