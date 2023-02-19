Alberta NDP to hold public consults on its proposed health care plan

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta NDP announced Sunday they will hold online public consultations to give Albertans a chance to speak on how to improve the province’s health care.

On Wednesday, the Opposition party put forward a new plan — Family Health Teams — to give one million more Albertans access to a family doctor. The plan will provide health care jobs and lessen the strain on hospitals and emergency departments by connecting people with health care practitioners within two or three days.

“Our vision to improve health care is the creation of Family Health Teams that will give Albertans access to care within their community,” Health Critic David Shephard said. “When Albertans can see a family doctor within a day or two, it will reduce the stress across the entire health care system, meaning ambulances will be available when you need it and wait times in emergency rooms will decrease.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are proposing a major shift in primary care and we need to make sure we get it right,” Shepherd said. “We want to hear from people across the province to make sure our plan works for every community to provide the care they need.”

Public consults for the Family Health Teams plan will start on March 1. People can register to participate at www.AlbertasFuture.ca.